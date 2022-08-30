scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

TS Inter Supplementary exam results 2022 declared; how to check 

Manabadi TS Inter Supplementary Result 2022: Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

TS Inter Supplementary result 2022TS Inter Supplementary result 2022: The exams were conducted from August 1 to August 10. 

TS Inter Supplementary exam results: The Telangana Board, TSBIE today declared the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second-year supplementary examination results. Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, and manabadi.com.

Read |liveNEET-UG 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates

The students who could not qualify the inter board exams were given an additional opportunity to appear in the supplementary exams which were conducted from August 1 to August 10. 

TS Inter Supplementary results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Inter supplementary result 2022’

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will be available on the screen, download scorecard

The board on June 28 had declared the TS inter results for 1st and 2nd year. This year, 67.16 percent of students passed the 2nd year exam. In keeping with tradition, the pass percentage of 2nd year results was higher than the pass percentage of inter 1st year results. The TS Inter 2nd result dropped from 100 percent pass percentage in 2021. 

A total of 2,16,389 girls had appeared in the second-year exams. Of which, 1,64,172 (75.86 per cent) were declared pass. As many as 2,19,981 took the exam and 60 per cent were declared pass. c

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 10:35:21 am
