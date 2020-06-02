TS Inter 2nd year result likely on June 15

TS inter result 2020 likely on June 15 (Express photo/ representational) TS inter result 2020 likely on June 15 (Express photo/ representational)

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is likely to release the result for the class 12 or TS inter second-year exams by June 15, as per reports. The evaluation process for the board is still on. Talking to indianexpress.com earlier, Telangana’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the number of evaluation centres has been increased to 33. She also said that students can expect results by the second week of June.

Over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second-year examinations in Telangana, of which 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year. Once declared the result can be accessed at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in, as well as on manabadi.com.

Students can also register at the mobile app launched by the state government ‘T App Folio’ as well as at indianexpress.com by filling their credentials including name, phone number and other details in the box given below. We will send the authentic, verified, and latest information related to the results.

To clear the TSBIE exams, the students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate. Last year, girls had obtained a pass percentage of 70.8 per cent and among boys, 58.2 per cent cleared the exam for TS inter second-year results. This year, the pass percentage is expected to go higher as there was an alleged ‘goof’ up in TS inter results last year.

Among the districts, the Medchal district topped in intermediate examinations followed by Ranga Reddy. Medak district had shown the poorest performance.

Last year the Telangana intermediate results were marred by controversies as the results had an alleged error. Several students had claimed their lives too alleging that they failed the exam. Later, an inquiry was ordered to check for errors in the publication of results.

