TSBIE Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019 updates

TS Inter re-evaluation result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TBSIE) is not releasing class 12 or intermediate reevaluation exam results 2019 today. Talking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board said, “Due to technical reasons, we are not releasing the result today evening.”

Telangana Intermediate board results

TS inter result 2019: Websites to check

— tsbie.cgg.gov.in

— results.cgg.gov.in

— manabadi.com

— manabadi.co.in

— schools9.com

— examresult.net

How to check TS Intermediate re-evaluation results 2019

The re-evaluation holds more importance this year after an alleged goof-up in the TS inter results which were declared on April 18, 2019. Over 9 lakh students appeared for the intermediate of class 12 exam. Read the full story here.

Telangana government had set up a committee to inquire into the handling of the TS inter result 2019 process by a private IT firm roped in by it. At least eight students allegedly committed suicide while several others attempted to end their lives after they failed to clear the exam. The parents alleged “goof up” in the paper valuation and demanded a thorough re-verification of the papers of those who had failed.

Manabadi TS Inter results 2019

Students can check their results at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. after which the website is down due to high traffic.

Meanwhile, the TS inter supplementary exams is going on. The first year and second year exams began from May 16, 2019 and will conclude on May 27, 2019. The ethics and humans value exam will be held on June 1, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm and the environmental education exam will be conducted on June 3, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm.