TS Inter First year hall ticket 2021 released; here’s how to download

Telangana TS Inter 1st Hall Tickets 2021: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), Hyderabad has released the admit card or TS Inter hall ticket for the first year exams. Students can download the hall ticket from the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

The written exams will be held from October 25 to November 2. It is mandatory to carry the admit card to the exam hall, failing which candidates will have to face consequences. Candidates are not allowed to carry cell phones any printed or written material, pager, calculators or any electronic gadget to the exam hall.

TS inter admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link

Step 3: Select the class you are appearing for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Admit card will appear, download

The exams will be held amid strict Covid-19 protocols and students will have to wear masks as well, as per rules. The campus will be sanitised, social distancing will be followed.