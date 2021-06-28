Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 Live Updates: Result declared, over 4.5 lakh students passed

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Telangana government announced the results of TS Inter exams 2021 today. The results can be viewed on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The annual examination results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.
The state government had decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (class 12) public examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.
State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said that a total of 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee have been passed. Of those who passed, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys. A total of 1, 76, 719 candidates secured ‘A’ grade, 1,04,886 students secured “B” grade, 61,887 students secured “C” grade and 1,08,088 students secured “D” grade.
The minister said second-year students and students who had failed in the past could get marks by embedding their first-year hall ticket number by embedding their former hall locket number in the websites. She further said that if the students are not satisfied with these results, special tests will be conducted after the corona conditions subside.
Last year, over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second-year examinations in Telangana, of which 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year. The pass percentage had witnessed a minor increase with the first-year scoring 60.01 per cent, which is not even one per cent increase from the previous year’s 59.77 per cent. Meanwhile, 68.86 is the pass percentage of the second year, which is nearly three per cent higher than last year’s 65.01 per cent.
In case, students are unable to download the result, then they can contact the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE, Hyderabad on the following numbers: 040-24601010, 040-24732369. Students can also check the results on the ‘T App Folio’ mobile app.
