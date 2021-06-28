scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, June 28, 2021
Most Read
Live now

Manabadi TS Inter 2nd Year Results 2021 Live Updates: Result declared, over 4.5 lakh students passed

TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2021 Manabadi, TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Telangana Class 12 students can check their results at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in, manabadi.com. The result is also available on the mobile app ‘T App Folio'.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 28, 2021 4:39:50 pm
TS Inter result 2021 will be announced for more than 4.5 lakh students enrolled in second year. File.

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2021 LIVE Updates: The Telangana government announced the results of TS Inter exams 2021 today. The results can be viewed on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in. The annual examination results have been delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The state government had decided to cancel the Intermediate second year (class 12) public examinations in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

State Education Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy said that a total of 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee have been passed. Of those who passed, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys. A total of 1, 76, 719 candidates secured ‘A’ grade, 1,04,886 students secured “B” grade, 61,887 students secured “C” grade and 1,08,088 students secured “D” grade.

The minister said second-year students and students who had failed in the past could get marks by embedding their first-year hall ticket number by embedding their former hall locket number in the websites. She further said that if the students are not satisfied with these results, special tests will be conducted after the corona conditions subside.

Last year, over 9.65 lakh students registered for the intermediate first year and second-year examinations in Telangana, of which 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year.  The pass percentage had witnessed a minor increase with the first-year scoring 60.01 per cent, which is not even one per cent increase from the previous year’s 59.77 per cent. Meanwhile, 68.86 is the pass percentage of the second year, which is nearly three per cent higher than last year’s 65.01 per cent.

Live Blog

Know when and where to check TS Inter result 2021

16:39 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Record 100 per cent pass percentage in 2021

Telangana Education Minister PS Sabita Indrareddy on Monday said that all the 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee have been declared pass. Last year, 4.85 lakh students had appeared for TS Inter second year exams and 68.86 was the pass percentage, which is nearly three per cent higher than the pass percentage in 2019 which was 65.01 per cent.

16:36 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Unable to check result on the websites?

In case, students are unable to download the result, then they can contact the control room of the Board of Intermediate Education at TSBIE, Hyderabad on the following numbers: 040-24601010, 040-24732369. Students can also check the results on the ‘T App Folio’ mobile app.

16:33 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Websites to check TS Inter second year result 2021

The Telangana government announced the results of TS Inter exams 2021 today. The results can be viewed on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in.

16:31 (IST)28 Jun 2021
TS Inter 2nd year result: More than 2 lakh girls declared pass

Of the total students who passed, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys.  As many as 1,76,719 students have secured 'A' grade, 1,04,886 students secured 'B' grade, 61,887 students secured 'C' grade and 1,08,088 students secured 'D' grade.  

16:29 (IST)28 Jun 2021
Dissatisfied students to get a chance to appear in TS Inter exams later

The state education minister announced that students have been marked based on their scores in inter first-year examinations. Those who are not satisfied with the result will be given a chance to appear for exams when the situation becomes conducive to conduct exams.

16:25 (IST)28 Jun 2021
TS Inter second-year result declared

Telangana Education Minister PS Sabita Indrareddy on Monday afternoon released the result of intermediate second-year students. The minister said that 4,51,585 students who had paid the examination fee have been declared pass. 

bseh 10th result, hbse 10th result, haryana board result The results will be available on tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/ representational)

Earlier, the School Education Department, Telangana had declared the SSC or class 10 results. The students were evaluated based on internal assessment marks. A total of 5,21,073 students who were registered for the SSC (Class 10) examinations were declared pass. Of these, 5,16,578 were regular students while 4,495 had previously failed and are currently paying exam fees.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
X