TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021: More than 1 lakh students get ‘A’ grade, 49% pass percentage recorded

TS Inter 1st Year Results 2021: The Telangana government announced the results of TS inter first-year exams 2021 on Thursday. The results can be viewed on official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and bie.telangana.gov.in.

A total of 459242 candidates had appeared for the exams. Of the total, 1,15,538 have achieved ‘A’ grade and 66,351 students have got ‘B’ grade. A total of 27,752 students have got a ‘C’ grade, followed by 14,371 candidates scoring a ‘D’ grade. Of the total, 2,24,012 candidates have passed (49 per cent). The pass percentage of girls is 56 per cent and 42 per cent boys have passed the exams.

How to check TS Inter First Year Result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official TSBIE website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link that will take you to the ‘TSBIE Website’

Step 3: Click on the ‘TS first year result 2021’ link

Step 4: Log in using your credentials and the result will appear on the screen

After the declaration of the results, for the convenience of the candidates, parents and general public the results with marks are made available on December 16 from 3 pm.

The Telangana had conducted Intermediate public examinations for regular first-year students (academic year 2020-21) in October 2021 from October 25 to November 3 at 1768 examination centres. Nearly 4.3 lakh students have appeared for the TS intermediate examinations 2021.