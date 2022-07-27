Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download admit card online

Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the hall ticket for TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary examinations today. Candidates who will appear for the TS Inter supply exams can visit the official website of the board to download the TS Inter hall ticket from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE will conduct the exam in August. The first and second year students can check the datesheet on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the TS Inter supplementary exam hall ticket.

Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the TS Intermediate official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the TS Intermediate exam section on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the hall ticket link available

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: The TS Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download the TS Inter Supplementary Exam admit card

After download the hall ticket, check your name and roll number, subjects you are appearing for, the exam centre and the schedule.

The Telangana Intermediate results were announced last month where the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 63.32% for first year and 67.16 per cent for the second year.