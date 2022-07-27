scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download admit card online

Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: Students can download their hall tickets at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. TS Inter exams will be held from August 1.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 27, 2022 1:05:09 pm
manabdi, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, ts inter hall ticket, ts 1st year hall ticket, ts 2nd year hall ticket, tsbie.cgg.gov.in hall ticket, manabadi ts inter hall ticket downloadTS Inter Hall Ticket 2022: Here's how to download. (Representative image/ Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the hall ticket for TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary examinations today. Candidates who will appear for the TS Inter supply exams can visit the official website of the board to download the TS Inter hall ticket from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

TSBIE will conduct the exam in August. The first and second year students can check the datesheet on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the TS Inter supplementary exam hall ticket.

Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the TS Intermediate official website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the TS Intermediate exam section on the homepage

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...Premium
Former ambassador Navdeep Suri: ‘UAE is our third largest trading p...
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attackPremium
Covid vaccine study to Oil India: Targets under cyber attack
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in ChandigarhPremium
Officials upgrade Paris trip, clear each other’s bills in Chandigarh
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...Premium
‘Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wa...

Step 3: Click on the hall ticket link available

Step 4: Enter your credentials

Step 5: The TS Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket will be displayed

Step 6: Download the TS Inter Supplementary Exam admit card

After download the hall ticket, check your name and roll number, subjects you are appearing for, the exam centre and the schedule.

The Telangana Intermediate results were announced last month where the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 63.32% for first year  and 67.16 per cent for the second year.

 

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Larger plants, more jobs: Gains of early movers on labour reforms

2

Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Philippines, strongly felt in Manila

3

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district

4

Delhi Confidential: Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma back in business for Congress

5

A case of Supreme Court’s comments going against Indian values

Featured Stories

Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Parentese, it appears, is near-universal. It is a reminder of how much p...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Executions in Myanmar signal that generals don’t care what world thinks o...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the M...
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Rajasthan minister Rajendra Singh Gudha: ‘Gehlot did not fulfil promises ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits ...
BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

BJP youth wing worker hacked to death in Karnataka

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

'Had Govt spent 4 hours (on debates), 5 days would not have been wasted': Kharge

Premium
Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic
Opinion

Monkeypox outbreak: It's time to act, not panic

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Another Tamil Nadu student dies by suicide, fourth case this month

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

Vedanta-Foxconn JV finalises $22 billion investment in Maharashtra

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

New drugs for diabetes: Good for all or for a few?

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

How chess became a victim of Taliban's policies in Afghanistan

Premium
This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like
Saudi Arabia

This is how a futuristic 'zero-gravity vertical city' will look like

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

Shreyas Talpade to play Vajpayee in Kangana's Emergency, see poster

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Koffee with Karan

Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 27: Latest News
Advertisement