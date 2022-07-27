Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download admit card online

July 27, 2022 1:05:09 pm
Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) released the hall ticket for TS Inter 1st, 2nd year supplementary examinations today. Candidates who will appear for the TS Inter supply exams can visit the official website of the board to download the TS Inter hall ticket from the official website – tsbie.cgg.gov.in.
TSBIE will conduct the exam in August. The first and second year students can check the datesheet on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the TS Inter supplementary exam hall ticket.
Manabadi TS Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the TS Intermediate official website mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the TS Intermediate exam section on the homepage
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 3: Click on the hall ticket link available
Step 4: Enter your credentials
Step 5: The TS Inter Supplementary exam hall ticket will be displayed
Step 6: Download the TS Inter Supplementary Exam admit card
After download the hall ticket, check your name and roll number, subjects you are appearing for, the exam centre and the schedule.
The Telangana Intermediate results were announced last month where the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 63.32% for first year and 67.16 per cent for the second year.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscriber Reading Now
Most Popular
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to 'stop flirting' with him
Latest News
Explained: All about the Supreme Court verdict on pleas challenging the Money Laundering Act
BJP youth leader murder: Karnataka police probe links to July 20 killing of Kerala youth
Researchers recycle CDs by turning them into inexpensive flexible biosensors
Bengaluru: BESCOM begins replacing mechanical meters with digital ones
Strong growth in sales in India during H1’22: Unilever
Odisha JEE 2022 result declared; here’s how to download rank card
Explained: Jane Goodall and the Barbie doll modelled on her
Nna Thaan Case Kodu song Devadoothar Paadi: Kunchacko Boban is the scene-stealer
BJP MLA Ameet Satam writes to Shinde and Fadnavis to highlight poor roads in Mumbai
Deepesh Bhan’s friend Zain Khan recalls playing cricket with actor minutes before he collapsed: ‘Jab aap apne dost ko apne haath mein khote..’
From burgers to gadgets, stressed consumers buy cheap
Vijay Deverakonda asks Ananya Panday to ‘stop flirting’ with him in new Koffee with Karan 7 promo. Watch