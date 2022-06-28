Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter Results 2022 Live updates: The Telangana Board, TSBIE will declare the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second year board examination results today. The inter result will be announced in the presence of state education minister at 11 am. Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com.

Alternatively, candidates can download the marks memo from mobile app ‘T App Folio’. The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022 between 9 am and 12 pm in an offline pen and paper mode.

The inter exam candidates need to secure a minimum pass percentage of 35 per cent to pass the exam. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language, and Part-III Group subjects.

In 2021, the board cancelled inter exams in the state owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted based on alternate assessment criteria and an overall 100 per cent passing percentage was recorded by the board.