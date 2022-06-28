scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Result today at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022, TSBIE Telangana Intermediate Results 2022 Live Updates: Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 28, 2022 8:24:59 am
Telangana TS Inter result 2022, manabadi, ts 1st year result, ts 2nd year resultTSBIE TS Inter Results 2022: The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter Results 2022 Live updates: The Telangana Board, TSBIE will declare the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) first and second year board examination results today. The inter result will be announced in the presence of state education minister at 11 am. Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com.

Read |Telangana TSBIE Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022: When and where to check

Alternatively, candidates can download the marks memo from mobile app ‘T App Folio’. The Telangana State 2nd year board examinations were conducted from May 7 to May 24, 2022 between 9 am and 12 pm in an offline pen and paper mode.

The inter exam candidates need to secure a minimum pass percentage of 35 per cent to pass the exam. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language, and Part-III Group subjects.

Also read |TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2022: When and where to check marks memo

In 2021, the board cancelled inter exams in the state owing to the Covid-19 pandemic. All students were promoted based on alternate assessment criteria and an overall 100 per cent passing percentage was recorded by the board. 

Live Blog

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter Results 2022 Live Updates: IPE Result to be declared at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in, check updates

08:24 (IST)28 Jun 2022
TSBIE Inter Results 2022 to be out today

Manabadi TS Inter Results 2022 Live updates: Students can check their results from the official website of TS Telangana. To check the results from the official website students have to first visit the website, then click on the link that reads ‘TS Telangana Inter 2nd year board exam result 2022’ after that fill the required details with the candidates roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB) as a password. The 2nd year result will appear on the screen. Students are requested to save and download the result for future reference.

