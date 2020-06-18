Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE Updates: How many marks needed to pass

TSBIE TS Inter Results 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh TSBIE TS Inter Results 2020: Check result at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board, TSBIE will announce the result of intermediate first, second-year examination on Thursday, June 18. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the result will be announced at 3 pm. Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. Candidates can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get the results and any updates regarding the same.

This year, a total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second-year exams. A total of 4,80,531 students of the first year and 4,85,345 students of the second year had appeared in the examination this year.

Students can also download the government app, T App Folio, to view the result. Candidates can also know their results by simply dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline connection in the state. They can also call 18004251110 from any landline/mobile phone and eSeva/MeeSeva/Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

The inter exam candidates need to secure a minimum pass percentage of 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects.