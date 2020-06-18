Manabadi TS Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 LIVE Updates: How many marks needed to pass

Manabadi TSBIE TS Inter Results 2020 LIVE Updates: The Telangana Board, TSBIE will announce the result of intermediate first, second-year examination on Thursday, June 18. Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel said that the result will be announced at 3 pm. Students can check their results at multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in. Candidates can also get themselves registered here at indianexpress.com to get the results and any updates regarding the same.
This year, a total of 9.65 lakh students had appeared for both first and second-year exams. A total of 4,80,531 students of the first year and 4,85,345 students of the second year had appeared in the examination this year.
Read | Manabadi TS Telangana Inter Results 2020: Check Updates
Students can also download the government app, T App Folio, to view the result. Candidates can also know their results by simply dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline connection in the state. They can also call 18004251110 from any landline/mobile phone and eSeva/MeeSeva/Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.
The inter exam candidates need to secure a minimum pass percentage of 35 per cent. The examination took place in three parts, Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects.
After last year's alleged goof-up in the declaration of result, the state board has ensured to subject this year's result to double checks. The official informed indianexpress.com that the result had undergone double checks after processing to ensure proper an error-free result.
The candidates can get to know the results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.
In case a student fails to obtain the required marks to clear the exam, students will get a second chance. The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has released the dates for the Advanced Supplementary examinations, which will be held from July 11 to 18. Practical exams will be held from July 1 to 4 in two sessions.
As per the rules of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), students who have obtained 35 per cent marks will be declared qualified. The total percentage of students will be calculated based on scores obtained in five subjects or 500 marks. In exams having both practical and theory aspects, students need to clear both the sections separately. In such cases, students need to obtain 35 per cent marks in the 75 marks theory exam as well as 25 marks practical exam, as per the state board rules.
In 2019, as many as 66 per cent of students who appeared or the TS inter first year exam cleared it while 70.8 per cent cleared the exam for class 12 or TS inter the second year in 2019.
Students can check their results at the official websites, multiple websites – tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and results.cgg.gov.in. It will also be available at partner websites manabadi.com, and manabadi.co.in. Students can also get result updates and links in their inbox by registering with indianexpress.com by filling in details in the box below -
Wait of over 9.5 lakh students will be over today as Telanagan Intermediate result for both classes 11 and 12 or first year and second-year will be declared today. The result link will be activated at 3 pm, as per the official.