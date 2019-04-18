TS Intermediate Results 2019 declared: How, when and where to check via mobile

TS Inter Results 2019: The results of Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) first year and the second year — General and Vocational — examinations will be declared on Thursday, April 18, 2019. The inter results will be announced at 5 pm. The students can check the results through the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The results will also be hosted on examresults.net and manabadi.com.

Last year, the Telangana intermediate second year result was declared on April 15, while the 1st year result was announced on April 16, 2019. Around 4,78,621 students cleared the first year examinations in 2018. To pass the exams, candidates need to score a minimum of 35 per cent marks.

The result will be available at the above mentioned official websites accessible through any web or mobile browser. Students can download their scorecards from the official websites, bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in, examresults.net and manabadi.com. Apart from the websites, candidates can also check their score at the state government’s mobile application – ‘T App Folio’.

What are the steps to check TS Inter results 2019?

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above (http://results.cgg.gov.in/)

Step 2: On the homepage, click on TS Inter result link

1st Year General Results.

1st Year Vocational Results

2nd Year General Results

2nd Year Vocational Results

Step 3: Enter your roll number and other details on the box given below

Step 4: The TS Inter result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

TS Intermediate result 2019: App to check?

The state government will also host the result on the government app – ‘T App Folio’. Students can fill their respective roll number and can receive their result in the form of an alert as and when declared.

Moreover, rhe candidates can download the TSBIE app to view marks. The TSBIE official mobile application is available on Google Play. All Android users can download it on mobile. Through this, students across Telangana can check result submitting their respective hall ticket numbers.

What is the passing criteria for TS Intermediate result 2019?

To clear the exams students need to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

This is exactly a month after the exams were concluded on March 18, 2019. The TSBIE last year as well declared the results a month after the IPE exams concluded.

Last year, about 70 per cent students cleared the exam while 69 per cent passed in private colleges. Similarly, among the schools, tribal welfare colleges registered 87 per cent, social welfare (86 per cent), residential junior colleges (81 per cent), model schools (68 per cent) and aided colleges (55 per cent).

How to check TS inter results 2019 over mobile?

The candidates can get to know the results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any land line / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

What is the re-evaluation process for TS Inter result 2019?

As the results to be declared in a few hours, the candidates who are not satisfied with results, can apply for re-evaluation. Like, last year, the board will announce re-evaluation process after the announcement of results.