Saturday, June 25, 2022
TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022: List of websites, apps to host marks memo

Manabadi TS Inter results 2022: Apart from the official website of TSBIE, the inter board results can also be checked at other official and private websites as well as through mobile apps. Check list here.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
June 25, 2022 11:26:35 am
Students who appeared in class 11 and 12 board exams will be able to check their marks memo at the official website - results.cgg.gov.in (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal, File)

Manabadi TS Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2022: The Telangana School Education Department will release the inter 1st and 2nd year results soon. Students who appeared in class 11 and 12 board exams will be able to check their marks memo at the official website – results.cgg.gov.in.

The Telangana 2nd year board exams were held from May 7 to May 24, 2022 from 9 am to 12 pm in pen and paper mode.

TS Inter 1st, 2nd year result 2022: Websites to check result

Apart from the official website of TSBIE, the inter board results can also be checked at other official and private websites as well as through mobile apps. Here’s a list of websites, apps that will hold TS Inter results 2022:

bse.telangana.gov.in 

results.cgg.gov.in  

tsbie.cgg.gov.in, 

bie.telangana.gov

manabadi.com

T App Folio on Google Playstore

Candidates should note that the details that are required to fill on the official website are mentioned in the admit card, so students are requested to keep their hall tickets or admit card in hand to check their respective scores.

Last year, the Telangana board cancelled the inter board exams due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternate assessment criteria and an overall pass percentage of 100 per cent was recorded by the board in 2021. A total of 1,76,719 candidates managed to secure ‘A’ grade, 1,04,886 students secured “B” grade, 61,887 students secured “C” grade and 1,08,088 students secured “D” grade.

