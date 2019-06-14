TS ICET result 2019 declared: How to check at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET result 2019: The Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the result for the Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET) also known as TS ICET on today. The final answer key for the exam has also been released just a few hours before the exam results.
TS ICET result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the result link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab
Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and all the required details and press submit
Step 5: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen.
Step 6: Candidates can download their result in PDF format and take a printout for further use.
The preliminary answer keys for TS ICET 2019 were released on June 1, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam were provided with a two-day window to raise objections, latest by June 3.
Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is an exam conducted for admission to master-level professional courses like MBA and MCA in universities across Telangana and colleges affiliated to them.