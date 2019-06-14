TS ICET result 2019 declared: How to check at icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 1: Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and all the required details and press submit

Step 5: After clicking on submit, the scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download their result in PDF format and take a printout for further use.

The preliminary answer keys for TS ICET 2019 were released on June 1, 2019. Candidates who appeared for the exam were provided with a two-day window to raise objections, latest by June 3.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is an exam conducted for admission to master-level professional courses like MBA and MCA in universities across Telangana and colleges affiliated to them.