Thursday, September 23, 2021
MUST READ

TS ICET 2021 result declared, here’s how to check

The final key for the exam has also been released. The candidates can check the result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
September 23, 2021 6:52:27 pm
ts icet 2021, ts icet resultThe candidates can check the result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in. File.

TS ICET 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) today announced the result of the TS ICET 2021 exam. The final key for the exam has also been released. The candidates can check the result on the official website- icet.tsche.ac.in.

Candidates seeking admission to MBA and MCA programmes in the colleges and institutions of Telangana have to score a minimum of 50 marks to be considered TS ICET qualified.

TS ICET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new tab

Step 4: Enter your hall ticket number and all the required details and press submit

To be considered qualified for TS ICET, candidates have to score a minimum of 25 per cent marks in the entrance test. TS ICET was conducted as an offline test for total marks of 200.

However, the administering body of TS ICET has not prescribed any minimum qualifying marks for the candidates of reserved categories. Students meeting the TS ICET 2021 cut-off marks will be allotted state-wise ranks in the order of merit in TS ICET.

Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TSICET) is an exam conducted for admission to master-level professional courses like MBA and MCA in universities across Telangana and colleges affiliated with them.

