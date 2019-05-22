TS ECET result 2019 to be declared today after 2 pm: How to check

TS ECET result 2019: The result for the Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) is expected today. The exam conducted on May 11 (Saturday) from 10 am to 1 pm. Interested candidates can check their result at the official website, tsche.ac.in. Prof T Papi Reddy, Chairman, Telangana State Council of Higher Education and Prof A Venugopal Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) will release the results at JNTU-H.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech and B Pharma. This year the exam was conducted by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNUTH).

TS ECET result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using the registration number

Step 4: Result will appear

The result link is not yet activated and is expected to be available by today evening. Meanwhile, the official website already holds the response sheet and answer key for the state-level exam.

Reportedly, the result will be declared post 2:30 pm. Over 25,000 students from Telangana and over 2000 students from Andhra Pradesh participated in the exam.

A total of 28,037 candidates registered for the TS ECET while 27,123 students appeared for it. The entrance test was conducted on May 11 at 79 test centres in Telangana and six in Andhra Pradesh. The TS ECET is conducted for diploma and B.Sc (Mathematics) degree holders for lateral entry into the second year regular engineering and pharmacy courses.