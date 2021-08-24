scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 24, 2021
Must Read

TS EAMCET result 2021: When and where to check

Once the result is out, successful candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The counselling payment can be done from August 30, 2021.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
August 24, 2021 12:23:48 pm
TS EAMCET 2021, ts eamcet result 2021Candidates who appeared for the TS EAMCET 2021 can download their rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in. File.

Manabadi TS EAMCET result 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 tomorrow i.e August 25 at 11 am, reports suggest. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scores at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Once the result is out, successful candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The counselling payment can be done from August 30, 2021. The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 3.

TS EAMCET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

Read |TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule released, check last date of fee payment

Certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021.

Read |JEE Main 2021: Here’s what toppers’ suggest for session 4 preparation

This year, the exam was held on August 4, 5, 6, 2021, in two shifts, which were from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. It is held once a year, for admission of candidates in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) courses. The exam is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 24: Latest News

Advertisement