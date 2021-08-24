TS EAMCET result 2021: When and where to check

Manabadi TS EAMCET result 2021: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will declare the result for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2021 tomorrow i.e August 25 at 11 am, reports suggest. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scores at eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Once the result is out, successful candidates can apply for the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling. The counselling payment can be done from August 30, 2021. The last date for booking a slot for counselling is September 3.

TS EAMCET result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a printout for further reference.

Certificate verification dates are from September 4 to 11, 2021 and the web options can be selected from September 04 to 13, 2021 The round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on September 15, 2021.

This year, the exam was held on August 4, 5, 6, 2021, in two shifts, which were from 9 am to 12 noon and from 3 pm to 6 pm. TS EAMCET 2021 is a state-level entrance exam. It is held once a year, for admission of candidates in Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.,) courses. The exam is conducted by JNTU Hyderabad, on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE).