Manabadi TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: Download score card, counselling schedule, admission process

Manabadi TS EAMCET result to be available at eamcet.tsche.ac.in. File

TS EAMCET Result 2020 Live Updates: The result for Telangana Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) will be released on October 6. The candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the result and download rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14.

The candidates can check the result through the website. On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’. You will be redirected to a new page. Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth. Result will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.

TS EAMCET calculates rank by totaling marks obtained by candidates in class 12 board exams and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 72 per cent weightage is given to entrance test.