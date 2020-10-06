Manabadi TS EAMCET result 2020 released: How to check

UPSEE result 1200: Check result at upsee.nic.in. Representational image/ file

Manabadi TS EAMCET result 2020: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has declared the result for TS Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test commonly known as TS EAMCET. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

The engineering, agriculture, and medical common entrance test was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. Meanwhile, the results for ECET had been released and a total of 24,832 candidates qualified in the exam with a pass percentage of 97.58 per cent.

TS EAMCET result 2020: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘download rank card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number, hall ticket, and date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear, download, and take a print out for further reference.

TS EAMCET calculates rank by totaling marks obtained by candidates in class 12 board exams and the entrance test. The board exams are given 25 per cent weightage and 72 per cent weightage is given to entrance test.

About TS EAMCET

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad is conducting the exam on behalf of the Telangana State council of higher education. The entrance examination is being conducted for admission to engineering, agriculture and pharmacy. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for admission to lateral entry in graduation level engineering courses including BE, BTech and B Pharma.

