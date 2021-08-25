TS EAMCET result 2021: Websites to check score, counselling schedule

JNTU Hyderabad today declared TS EAMCET 2021 result. It has been made available on the official website of the exam, which is eamcet.tsche.ac.in. Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, has announced the result under the candidates login.

To download the rank card, candidates have to login with their registration number, EAMCET hall ticket number, date of birth. The TS EAMCET result comprises important details like name of candidate, rank, score in each subject, overall grade, marks obtained etc.

How to download TS EAMCET 2021 result?

JNTU will not send scorecards or results for TS EAMCET 2021 via post, email, or any other medium. Candidates may follow the steps below to check it.

Step 1: First of all, go to the official website of TS EAMCET, which is eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the link for TS EAMCET result / rank card.

Step 3: Thereafter, a new login portal opens.

Step 4: Now enter the EAMCET hall ticket number, registration number and DOB and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Lastly, check and download the TS EAMCET 2021 result from the dashboard.

Unlike previous years, this year, the rank in TS EAMCET 2021 has been prepared based only on the performance in the exam. The 25% weightage criteria for Intermediate exams has been removed this time.

To determine TS EAMCET, first the raw score of the candidates has been calculated. The total marks for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture & Medical (TS EAMCET) examination are 160. As per the prescribed marking scheme, 1 mark is allotted for the correct answer. However, there is no negative marking in the test. Since the exam is held in multiple shifts, the raw scores are then normalised and based on it the final score is finalised. The rank in TS EAMCET 2021 is determined on the basis of final normalised scores.

The cut off for TS EAMCET 2021 is 25% marks. Only those candidates who have secured more than 25% marks have been allocated rank in the exam. However, SC and ST category candidates are excluded from the cut off criteria.

As per the reports, the registration for TS EAMCET 2021 counselling will start from August 30, 2021. To participate in the counselling, candidates first need to register. After registration, candidates have to choose colleges and courses in the choice filing round, and the seats are allotted into any one of the 200 plus affiliated colleges in the seat allotment round. The allotment of seats shall be done based on rank in the exam, choices submitted by the candidates, and availability of the seats.

Through TS EAMCET, candidates are allocated seats into Engineering and Pharmacy courses i.e. BSc (Hons) Horticulture, BSc Forestry, BVSc and AH, BFSc, and Pharm-D programmes, BTech(Food Technology), BSc (Hons) Agriculture, etc.

This year, 2,51,606 candidates registered for the exam. Of these, 1,64,962 registered for the engineering stream. Whereas, 86,644 candidates applied for the medical and agriculture stream.