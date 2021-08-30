TS EAMCET 2021 counselling schedule released, slot booking begins today

TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the TS EAMCET 2021 counselling session for the first phase of admissions today i.e on August 30. The final phase schedule has been announced on the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Students can fill in the basic information online, pay the processing fee and book a slot for certificate verification between August 30 and September 9. Candidates who have booked a slot can get their certificate verification done from September 4 to September 11 for which web options will be made available from September 4 to 13.

Candidates will be able to freeze their options by September 13. The seat allotment will take place on September 15, after which students with allotted seats will then pay the tuition fees and self-report online between September 15 to 20.

“Candidates/parents are advised to exercise as many options as possible to avoid the disappointment of not getting a seat. Therefore, while exercising the options every care needs to be taken in selecting the college and branch as per the choice of the candidates,” read the official notification released on the TSCHE website.

The engineering exam of the TS EAMCET was held on August 4, 5, and 6. The agriculture and medicine stream exam was held on August 9 and 10. The TS EAMCET 2021 result was released on August 25.