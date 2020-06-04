TN SSLC hall ticket: Steps to download at dge.tn.gov.in

TN SSLC admit card released TN SSLC admit card released

The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE), Tamil Nadu has released the hall ticket for the class 10 or SSLC exams at its official website, dge.tn.gov.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, and dge1.tn.nic.in. The admit card is for the pending board exams. The class 10 board exams will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates, as per the revised schedule announced by the government.

The exams will be held amid strict norms of social distancing. Candidates will be made to sit apart. Masks and sanitisers will be mandatory. It is also must to bring a hall ticket to the exam hall, students can download the hall ticket by following these steps –

TN SSLC: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘hall ticket’ button

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan had informed earlier that the result of the class 10 exams which have been conducted and pending class 12 exams will be declared in July. The exact result dates are not yet declared. To get a result, candidates can register with indianexpress.com as well by filling in credentials at the box given below –

The schedule for TN SSLC exams has been postponed a number of times. Exams were first scheduled to be held in March and then postponed till June 1 and now will be held from June 15. The delay is being caused because of the increasing cases of coronavirus.

