Telangana TS SSC Supplementary results 2019 at 2 pm, here’s how to check, passing marks needed

TS SSC Supplementary result 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE) will release the result for the supplementary exams conducted for the SSC or class 10 students under Telangana Board. The result, as per reports will be declared at 2 pm today – July 6 (Saturday). Those who appeared for the exam can check the same at the official website, bse.telanagan.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana inter supplementary result will also be available at manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

The supplementary exams were conducted from June 10 to June 14 across Telangana. The candidates can also check the results of TS SSC examination via SMS by typing TS 10 Roll Number to 56263.

TS SSC supplementary result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number/ roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The results of SSC, Class 10 examination was declared on May 13. This year, a total of 92.43 per cent students cleared the exam this year. Those who could not clear a subject appear for supplementary exams. To pass the exam, students need to score 35 per cent in each subject and overall. The supplementary exams are the second chance. Those who clear this will be declared pass.

The result is not declared in marks but Grade Point Average (GPA). Top six subjects are added (for a total score of 600) upon which the GPA is calculated.

Last year, 48,644 students cleared the TS SSC supplementary exams. Warangal district had the highest pass percentage of 89.08 per cent while Adilabad was at the lowest.