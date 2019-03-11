Telangana TS SSC 2019 exams: Admit card to release soon, check direct link

Telangana TS SSC exams 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana will release the admit card for the SSC (Class 10) examinations this week. The candidates who will appear in the examinations can download the admit card from the official website bsetelangana.org. The SSC examinations will be held from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

Candidates will be allotted different question paper sets. if any candidate attempts question paper other than their allotted set, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official notification. If any candidate appears in an exam centre other than the one assigned, they will be disqualified.

Telangana TS SSC exams 2019: How to download admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website- bsetelangana.org

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘TS SSC hall ticket’ link

Step 3: Enter your inter or SSC roll number and click on submit button

Step 4: Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for further reference.

Meanwhile, the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has released the hall ticket for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination 2019.

All those students who will be appearing for the examinations can download the admit card from the official website- bse.ap.gov.in.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.