Telangana TS Intermediate supplementary result 2019 not today: Check confirmed dates

Telangana TS intermediate supplementary result 2019: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results of the supplementary exams conducted for intermediate or class 12 board exam students by Monday – July 15, 2019. While several reports have been stating that the result will be declared today. Speaking to indianexpress.com, an official from the board said that the board is preparing the result and it will be out either on Saturday or by Monday, latest.

Advertising

The result will be available at the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in. The candidates can get to know their results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

Read| Telangana Inter results 2019 ‘goof up’, govt appoints panel

The supplementary exams are conducted for those who failed to clear the exam at first attempt. The TS intermediate class 12 result 2019 was declared on April 18 in which alleged goof-up occurred. As per the result, nearly three lakh students had failed the exam, however, 137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed. Those who still could not clear the exam were then made to re-appear for the intermediate exams again.

The board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students — 23 who committed suicide, three who attempted suicide, and 27 other students who complained.

Advertising

TS Inter results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

To clear the exam, students need to secure 35 per cent marks in part-I English, part-II second language and group subjects for 500 marks in the first year.