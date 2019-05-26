Telangana TS intermediate re-evaluation results 2019: Date and time

TS Board Intermediate re-evaluation Results 2019 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) is expected to release the results of intermediate examination again on Monday, May 27. The TS intermediate board result has been under scanner after reports of an alleged goof-up in declaring the result. The board re-evaluated all the copies to ensure parity. Earlier, on board’s request to give more time for the process of re-verification, the High Court directed to complete the process of re-verification by May 15.

Advertising

A total of 23 students committed suicide after the allegedly false result was declared. The Telangana board said that it specially re-verified the answer scripts of 53 students—23 who committed suicide. Students can check their result at the official websites, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in as well as on partner websites, manabadi.com and manabadi.co.in.

Students can check the results via the app- ‘T App Folio’ – a government app. The Telangana State Board conducted the intermediate part I and part II exams from February 27 to March 18 this year. The Inter I exams were held from February 27 to March 16 and the Inter II exams were held from February 28 to March 18.

TS Inter results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites- tsbie.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download Inter result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Advertising

There was a lot of controversy following suicides after the board released the results of intermediate examinations on April 12, 2019.

The three-man committee appointed to look into the complaints of errors in results stated that no significant variation has been observed in the pass percentage of 2019 when compared to last two years. “Errors were found in the results due to inadequate development, readiness and testing of the application suite. However, the magnitude, scale, and nature do not vitiate the results as a whole. The suicides have not relation to mistakes due to technical and result processing efforts,’’ the Board stated.

The board is re-verifying over 3 lakh answer scripts after allegations of large-scale errors and technical glitches in result processing by private firm Globarena Technologies Ltd which processed the results.