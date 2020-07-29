Telangana TS Inter recounting and re-verification results 2020 declared, check direct link

Telangana TS Inter Recounting, reverification results 2020: Check results at — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh Telangana TS Inter Recounting, reverification results 2020: Check results at — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

Telangana TS Inter Revaluation results 2020: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the results for intermediate recounting and re-verification exam 2020 on July 28. The students can check their results at the official websites — tsbie.cgg.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.

Earlier, the results were declared in June, and the students who were not satisfied with their marks applied for recounting and re-verification till June 24.

A total of 60.01 per cent students cleared the intermediate the first year exam successfully, while the pass percentage for the second year stands at 68.86 per cent.

TS inter result 2020: How to check on the website

Step 1: Visit the websites- results.cgg.gov.in, bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on recounting, reverification result

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using your roll number

Step 5: Result will appear

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The students who are unsuccessful have to appear for the supplementary exams, the dates of which will be announced later. Those who score below 35 per cent are deemed to be failed and have to reappear for the exam, as per board.

