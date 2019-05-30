Telangana TS ICET 2019: Preliminary answer keys to be released soon at icet.tsche.ac.in

Telangana ICET 2019: The preliminary answer key for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TICET) is likely to be released today. If the answer key is not released today, it may be out by tomorrow.

All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check their answer keys through their official website, tsche.ac.in. This year, the examination was conducted on May 23 and 24 across the state of Telangana.

Candidates can match their answers with the answers mentioned in the answer key. If there is a problem the candidates can challenge the answer key. The final answer key will be released after a week of the release of the preliminary answer key.

TS ICET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘ICET’

Step 3: Click on the answer key download link

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Answer key will appear

Students need to download the answer key for future reference. Once released, candidates will also get a chance to study the TS ICET answer key and raise objections, if any. A final answer key will be released on June 13, 2019 and the result will be released thereafter. The qualifying marks in TS ICET-2019 is 25 per cent and no minimum marks are prescribed for SC/ST candidates

The test is conducted by the Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad. All the universities and the affiliated colleges in the state of Telangana will accept the test score.