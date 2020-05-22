Telangana SSC from June 8, check exam schedule

TS SSC exams from June 8 (Representational image) TS SSC exams from June 8 (Representational image)



TS SSC exam schedule 2020: The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana has released the detailed schedule for the pending TS SSC exams. The pending class 10 board exams will be held from June 8. The schedule was released days after the High Court had given permission to hold exams. The TS SSC board exams will be held from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm; 15 extra minutes will be given to students to read the question paper.

The exams will be held as per the government guidelines. To ensure social distancing in the exam hall, the board has reportedly increased the number of exam centres from 2,005 to 2,530. Students will be made to sit at a considerable distance. The MHA, in its recent guidelines, has also asked for thermal checkups, masks, and sanitisers at each exam centre. Guidelines also state that no exam centre will be set-up in contaminated zones.

TS SSC exam schedule 2020: Date sheet

English First Paper – June 8

English Second paper – June 11

Mathematics – June 14

Mathematics Second Paper – June 17

General Science First Paper (Physics) – June 20

General Science Second Paper (Biology) – June 26

Sociology Second Paper – June 29

Oriental Main Language First Paper – July 2

Oriental Main Language Second Paper – July 5

The class 10 or SSC exams which were scheduled to be held from March 31 were postponed due to the nationwide lockdown induced due to coronavirus pandemic. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced. A total of 5,08,457 students applied to appear for the SSC examinations

Meanwhile, talking to indianexpress.com, Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy said, the number of evaluation centres has been extended and the checking of answer scripts for TS inter are going in since May 12 across 33 evaluation centres. The result, he said can be expected by mid-June.

