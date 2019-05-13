Declared! TS SSC 10th results 2019: How to check score via SMS, phone call?

S Telangana SSC Results 2019 Manabadi: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has declared the class 10 or TS SSC result 2019 on May 13 (Monday) at 11:30 am. The exams were conducted from March 16 to April 2, 2019. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result at the official website — bie.telangana.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in and manabadi.com. The overall pass percentage is at 99.73 per cent students passing the examination.

Advertising

Read | TS Telangana SSC Results 2019 Manabadi @bse.telangana.gov.in LIVE Updates

Since the website is down, students can also check their result via SMS. They need to type TS10 followed by space and then type their registration number send it to 56263. They will get their result as SMS. Students can get to know the results by dialling 1100 from any BSNL land line in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

Topper Districts

Jagtial district tops with 99.73%

Sidipeta – 92.33

Karimnagar – 98.3%

Last is Hyderabad

Advertising

The pass percentage of girls is 94.3 per cent while boys are at 93.68 per cent. The pass percentage of girls is higher than boys with 2.5 per cent.

The Telangana state government app- ‘T App Folio’ also will be displaying the result. Students need to register their roll number on the result link which will soon be activated in the app.

IN PICTURES | Websites to check Telangana SSC 10th results 2019

Telangana TS SSC 10th results 2019: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the SSC result link

Step 3: A new page will open. Enter your roll number and other details

Step 4: The result will be displayed

Step 5: Download and take a print out

The result will be available from 9:30 pm onwards at the official websites and subsequently will be available through all other platforms at the same time including, SMS, call-in and application facilities.

Last year, the pass percentage of TS SSC result is on a decline since 2016. In 2016, as many as 65.63 per cent students passed the exam. In 2017, 84.15 per cent passed while in 2018, 83.78 per cent pass percentage was recorded. The same is expected to rise this year.

TS BIE has recently declared the result for TS Inter result 2019 which came under scanner over alleged ‘goof up’.