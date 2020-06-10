TS Telangana SSC Results 2020: All Class 10 students pass, result by June-end

The students will be assessed based on internal assessment marks. (File Photo) The students will be assessed based on internal assessment marks. (File Photo)

TS Telangana SSC Results 2020 Date: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will be releasing the result for class 10 or SSC without conducting board exams this year. Keeping the safety of the students in mind, the state government decided to promote everyone without holding the pending SSC board exams. Students, however, will still be given marks on the basis of their internal exam performance. Therefore, in another 15-20 days, the board will release the TS SSC result on their official website.

The decision was taken after a meeting attended by chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who stated that no exams would be conducted due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. “The Chief Minister has decided that all the 10th class students will be promoted to the next class by giving them grades based on their internal assessment marks,” an official press release said.

Today, the state education department in a notice said, “The government reviewed the extraordinary conditions of Covid-19 pandemic prevailing in the state and status of conduct of examinations for class 10 students in other states, it is hereby decided to declare the results as pass for all the students of Class 10 as a one-time measure, duly considering their performance in internal assessments for 20 per cent (four formative assessment), the department decided to scaling of 20 per cent of internal assessment marks to 100 per cent marks.”

In a recent circular issued by the board, it said, “The internal assessment marks obtained by the candidate on the basis of four assessment test conducted at school level have been uploaded.” Students can check their result in the official website of TSBIE – tsbie.cgg.gov.in and here at indianexpress.com. In order to check the results at our portal, a student must first get him/her registered by filling up the box below.

Education minister Sabita Indra Reddy confirmed 5,34,903 students had registered for the SSC exams in the state. The paper was initially scheduled to be held from March 31 but it was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown induced due to coronavirus pandemic. Only three papers of the SSC examinations were conducted when the lockdown was announced. Nine papers remain, including major subjects like English, mathematics, and science.

Meanwhile, the government is yet to take a decision on class 12 or TS Inter exams as well as graduate and postgraduate examinations.

Tamil Nadu too has followed a similar model. The state had decided to pass students by giving 80 per cent weightage to internal assessment and 20 per cent to attendance.

