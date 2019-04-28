TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019 date and time

TN Board SSLC 10th Result 2019: The Directorate of government examinations (DGE), Tamil Nadu will declare the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 examination under the Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education (TNBSE) on April 29 (Monday), 2019. The result will be available at the official website, dge.tn.gov.in.

Advertising

While there is no official confirmation regarding the time of the result but the same can be expected around 9:30 am. The TN Board had earlier announced the result for the TN Board HSE result 2019 at 9:30 am and a similar time is expected for the class 10 or SSLC exam as well.

The TN Board SSLC exams were conducted from March 19 to March 24, 2019 and over 9 lakh candidates have reportedly appeared for the exam and are awaiting results.

Tamil Nadu TN Board SSLC 10th result 2019: How to check

Students can check their result at the official websites dge.tn.gov.in, tnresults.nic.in, manabadi.co.in, manabadi.com, and examresults.net.

Advertising

The board will also send the result as an SMS alert to the respective mobile number register against students in the schools.

The marks details available on the internet can be treated as provisional mark sheet and official mark sheets will be available at school within days’ time for both regular and open school students.