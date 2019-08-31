Periyar University August Supplementary UG, PG result declared: How to check marks online

Periyar University August Supplementary UG, PG result 2019: The Periyar University declared the result for the supplementary exams conducted for both the undergraduate as well as postgraduate level courses. Candidates who appeared for these exams can check their result at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The exams were conducted for students who failed to clear the exam in their first attempt. Those who clear the exam in supplementary mode will also get promoted to the next level.

Periyar University August Supplementary UG, PG result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, periyaruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the scrolling link ‘August 2019 Supplementary UG PG result’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear, download

Candidates need to take a print out of the result for future references. A detailed mark sheet can be obtained from the university or college administration, later. The print of the online mark sheet will act as the provisional mark sheet till the university releases a formal one.