Osmania University MBA result 2019 declared: How to check

Osmania University MBA result 2019: The Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad declared the results for MBA programmes at its official website, Osmania.ac.in. The results for the CBCS exams conducted in May-June as well as July-August are out. The result for revised exams for MBA CDE course is also declared.

Due to heavy traffic, the website is taking time to load, candidates will have to wait for longer than usual to see the result. Also, one needs to keep their admit card handy to check the result.

Osmania University MBA result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down to click on ‘exam results’ under the ‘useful links’ section

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the CBCS or CDE exam you appeared for

Step 5: Log-in using the hall ticket number

Step 6: Result will appear, download

The results for Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com), Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) revaluation examinations were released earlier.