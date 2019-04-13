TS Inter 1st, 2nd year results 2019 date: Do not believe rumours, TSBIE to release notification soon

TS Telangana Inter Results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Telangana State (TSBIE) will not be releasing today. While there is no official statement yet on the board regarding the date and time of the result, talking to indianexpress.com an official informed that the board is in the final leg of evaluation and it will soon release an official notice announcing the result date.

The result is likely by the last weeks of April and the result date will be announced a day in advance, according to the official. He added, “Do not believe in the reports being circulated online. The board is still in the final leg of evaluation and thus result cannot be released just yet. It will be announced in April and TSBIE will release the result date at least one day before the exam.

This year, over 9 lakh students appeared in the exam who are anticipating the result. Telangana board exams were concluded on March 18, 2019.

TSBIE Telangana 1st, 2nd year result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bie.teangana.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘results’ in the main tab

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘results’

Step 5: Click on the first/second year, general/vocational result

Step 6: Log-in using the registration number

Step 7: Result will appear

Candidates need to download the result and take print out for future reference. A final mark sheet will be provided by respective schools too.

In case, students have any queries regarding the results, they can contact the control room of the BIE at Hyderabad TSBIE, Hyderabad: 040-24601010, 24732369.