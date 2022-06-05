Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC Class 10 Result to release tomorrow; check details

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2022: The result for class 10 exams will be released tomorrow i.e. June 6, 2022 (Monday). Students who appeared for the class 10 exams will be able to check their results on the official BSEAP website — bse.ap.gov.in.

The result was supposed to be announced at 11 am on June 4, 2022. However, now the result will be declared on June 6, with the time still unknown. The reason behind this postponement of the declaration of class 10 SSC result has not been made clear by the Board.

Students will be able to check their result through the official website — bse.ap.gov.in — once the result is declared. If the website for AP education board crashes due to extreme traffic, students can check their AP SSC results through the SMS facility. To do so, type APSSC <space>registered number (mentioned in the admit card) and send it to 56300. Andhra Pradesh Board will directly send the AP SSC results 2022 on the registered mobile number of the candidate.

The exams were conducted after two years this time. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022 in pen-and-paper (offline) mode.

In 2021, the Andhra Pradesh government has cancelled the Class 10 annual exams due to the sudden increase in coronavirus cases across the country, even though the state was earlier readying to conduct the exams. Similarly, in 2020, the class 10 board exams were cancelled due to Covid-19 and all students were promoted to the next class.