Saturday, June 04, 2022
Manabadi AP SSC Class 10 result 2022: How to check score on mobile

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2022: This year the board exams were successfully held in an offline pen and paper mode.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 4, 2022 11:10:18 am
Students can visit the official website to check the class 10 (madhyamik) results 2022.

Manabadi AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the results for SSC or class 10 today i.e June 4 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. This year the board exams were successfully held in an offline pen and paper mode.

Read |liveAP SSC 10th Results 2022 Live Updates

Manabadi AP SSC or class 10 result: How to check through website

Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘AP SSC result 2022’ link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill the required details like – roll number or registration number

Step 4: Click on submit and the marksheet will appear on the screen

Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for the future reference. 

Manabadi AP SSC or class 10 result: How to check via SMS

To check the result via SMS candidates should follow the given format —

Step 1: Type APSSC<space>registered number 

Step 2: Send it to 56300

Step 3: BSEAP class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number. Take a printout for future reference. 

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent. 

