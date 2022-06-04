Manabadi AP SSC Class 10 result 2022: How to check score on mobile

Updated: June 4, 2022 11:10:18 am
Manabadi AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the results for SSC or class 10 today i.e June 4 at 11 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their respective results at the official website — bse.ap.gov.in.
The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board examinations were held from April 27 to May 9, 2022. This year the board exams were successfully held in an offline pen and paper mode.
Manabadi AP SSC or class 10 result: How to check through website
Step 1: Visit the official website — bse.ap.gov.in
Best of Express Premium
Step 2: Click on the ‘AP SSC result 2022’ link available on the homepage
Step 3: Fill the required details like – roll number or registration number
Step 4: Click on submit and the marksheet will appear on the screen
Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for the future reference.
Manabadi AP SSC or class 10 result: How to check via SMS
To check the result via SMS candidates should follow the given format —
Step 1: Type APSSC<space>registered number
Step 2: Send it to 56300
Step 3: BSEAP class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number. Take a printout for future reference.
In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-