Manabadi AP SSC Class 10 board result 2022: When and where to check

Saturday, June 04, 2022
By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 4, 2022 8:10:46 am
Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in. (Graphics by Angshuman Maity)

Manabadi AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC or class 10 results today i.e June 4 at 11 am. Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in

The board examinations were conducted between April 27 and May 9, 2022. The examination began from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm. 

In case students are unable to check their AP SSC result 2022 due to the extreme traffic on the internet, they can check it through the SMS facility. Andhra Pradesh Board will directly send the AP SSC results 2022 on the registered mobile number. The SMS should be written in this format- Type APSSC <space>registered number (mentioned in the admit card) and send it to 56300. The AP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the registered phone number.

In 2021, a total number of  6,29,981 students appeared in the board examination. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent. 

