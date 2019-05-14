Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2019 declared, 5,464 schools score 100%

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th results 2019: The results of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) Class 10 examination have been released on May 14 at 11:30 am. The students can check the results through the official website — bseap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the SSC or class 10 exam results are available at examresults.net, manabadi.com and schools9.com. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.88 which is a minor increase from last year’s 94.48 per cent.

As many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed. The girls outperformed boys scoring 95.09 per cent while boys are at 94.68 per cent. As many as 5,464 schools scored 100 per cent. Among districts, East Godavari is top performing better scoring 98.19 per cent. Read | How to check AP SSC 10th results 2019?

A total of 32972 students scored 10/10 GPA. Subject-wise, the second language is at 99.98 per cent while for social studies comes second with 99.84 per cent.

In 2018, the exams were conducted from March 15 to March 29, 2018 across 2,834 exam centres and the result was declared on April 29, 2018, at 4 pm. Out of over 6.17 lakh students who appeared for the exam in 2018, 94.48 per cent cleared the exam. Girls scored better than boys with 94.56 pass percentage while 94.41 per cent boys cleared the exam.

AP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check result online?

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC result 2019’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

AP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check via SMS

To check result via SMS alert, students need to type SSC<space>roll number and send it to 26263. They will get their result in the form of an SMS.

AP SSC 10th result 2019 will also be available on Fibre TV, Kaizala mobile-app, APCM connect, people first mobile app. The result will also be available on the RTGS portal – rtgs.ap.gov.in.