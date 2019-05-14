Toggle Menu
Andhra Pradesh SSC 10th results 2019 declared, 5,464 schools score 100%

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th Results 2019: To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate. The results are available at bseap.org and bieap.gov.in as well as on the partner websites — manabadi.com, examresults.net and manabadi.co.in

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th results 2019: A School teacher taking photos of students as they colorfully celebrate Class 10 result. Express photo: Praveen Khanna. (Representational image)

Manabadi BSEAP AP SSC 10th results 2019: The results of Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) Class 10 examination have been released on May 14 at 11:30 am. The students can check the results through the official website — bseap.gov.in. Apart from the official website, the SSC or class 10 exam results are available at examresults.net, manabadi.com and schools9.com. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.88 which is a minor increase from last year’s 94.48 per cent.

A total of 32972 students scored 10/10 GPA. Subject-wise, the second language is at 99.98 per cent while for social studies comes second with 99.84 per cent.

In 2018, the exams were conducted from March 15 to March 29, 2018 across 2,834 exam centres and the result was declared on April 29, 2018, at 4 pm. Out of over 6.17 lakh students who appeared for the exam in 2018, 94.48 per cent cleared the exam. Girls scored better than boys with 94.56 pass percentage while 94.41 per cent boys cleared the exam.

AP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check result online?
Step 1: Visit the official website, bseap.org
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘SSC result 2019’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear

AP SSC 10th result 2019: How to check via SMS
To check result via SMS alert, students need to type SSC<space>roll number and send it to 26263. They will get their result in the form of an SMS.

AP SSC 10th result 2019 will also be available on Fibre TV, Kaizala mobile-app, APCM connect, people first mobile app. The result will also be available on the RTGS portal – rtgs.ap.gov.in.

