TS SSC results 2019 declared at bse.telangana.gov.in: How much needed to pass 10th exam?

TS Manabadi Telangana Board SSC Class 10 2019 results: The Telangana State Board of Secondary Education has announced TS SSC results 2019 on May 13 on its official website, that is, www.bse.telangana.gov.in. Students can also access their results via an app which will be launched a day ahead of the results. They can also raise complaints regarding their results through the app.

The exams were conducted by the Telangana State Board of Secondary Education from March 16 to April 2, 2019.

Telangana SSC Class 10 results: How to check

Step 1. Visit the official website at www.bse.telangana.gov.in/ and results.cgg.gov.in

Step 2. Click on the TS SSC Results 2019 tab.

Step 3. The student needs to enter their login credentials.

Step 4. After the results appear on the screen, students can also download it for future purpose.

Last year, the Board had announced the SSC results on April 27. In 2018, 83% of total students who took the exam had qualified. A total of 2125 schools had registered 100 per cent pass however, 21 schools had recorded zero pass percentage.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education is also expected to release the results of intermediate examination again on May 15 after proper recounting and re-verification.