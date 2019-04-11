BIEAP AP Intermediate Results 2019: How much marks needed to pass IPE 1st, 2nd years?

AP Inter Results 2019: The Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be releasing the result of the first and second years tomorrow, that is, April 12. Last year, the BIEAP had to release 1st year result on April 13 separately. The intermediate results will be announced by the secretary, BIEAP, B Uday Lakshmi at 11 am at the conference hall, AP Secretariat, Amaravathi.

The Andhra Board will release the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results on its official websites at bieap.gov.in. The candidates can check the results by visiting the official websites, results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Apart from it, the results will be available at examresults.net, results.cgg.gov.in, goresults.net, manabadi.com, manabadi.co.in, exametc.com, educationandhra.com, bieap.gov.in.

Last year, a total of 4,41,359 candidates appeared, of which, 323645 passed. The overall passing percentage was at 73.33.

The Intermediate Public Examination is conducted at the end of 1st year course and at the end of 2nd year course. The candidates are examined in Part-I English, Part-II Second Language and Part-III Group subjects for 500 marks in 1st year. Similarly, in the 2nd year, they are checked for 500 marks in the Arts Group and 470 marks in 1st year and 530 marks in 2nd year in MPC group, and 440 marks in 1st year and 560 marks in 2nd year for the Bi.P.C. group.

As per the BIEAP, the percentage of pass marks in each paper is 35. The division in which the candidates are placed is decided on the basis of their passing all the papers in the 1st year and in the 2nd year.

Students securing 91 to 100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81 to 90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61 to 70 marks B2 grade, 51 to 60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35 to 40 marks D grade and below 35 marks would be considered fail.

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will also release the result of inter exams – 1st and 2nd year on April 12.