Manabadi AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: When and where to check

Around 10.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations this year. Around 10.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations this year.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020 Manabadi: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will release the inter results on June 12. The result will be announced at 12:30 pm, while it will be available online by 4 pm. Around 10.17 lakh candidates had appeared for the Inter 1st and 2nd year examinations this year.

The exams were initially scheduled to end on March 23 and the results were expected to be announced in April. However, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country, the education board was forced to postpone the exams. The pending Modern Language paper-II/ Geography paper was conducted on June 3.

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: When and where to check

Students can check their grades at the official website of the state’s education board – bieap.gov.in and other websites, like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in. The students can also check their results and get the latest updates for the same by getting themselves registered at our portal. In order to do so, a student needs to fill the box below with the correct details.

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

A candidate needs to secure at least 35 marks in every subject that he/she appears in order to clear the inter exam. The division earned by the candidates is decided on the marks obtained by him/her in both the years.

Students securing 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.

Meanwhile, the state’s education minister has decided to go ahead with the SSC exams as per the schedule already shared earlier. As neighbouring state Telangana decided to cancel the class 10 exams and promote all students, many were expecting a similar decision from Andhra Pradesh. However, the board has clarified that SSC exams 2020 would be conducted, as planned, in July.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd