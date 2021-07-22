BIEAP Andhra Pradesh 2nd year result 2021: Date and time

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) will be declaring the results for second-year students for the academic year 2020-2021 on July 22 at 4 pm. Students may check their results on the official website of BIEAP- bie.ap.gov.in. Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh had announced the date and time for the release of the class 12 result.

The Andhra Pradesh government announced the cancellation of the year-end examination for Class 12 on a day the Supreme Court took a serious view of the indecisiveness. Supreme Court asked for the assurance of ‘no fatality’ before it allows the state to conduct the examination. The state government was ready to conduct the exams for both classes 10 and 12 even in the prevailing situation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP’s Education Minister A Suresh told that they decided to cancel the exams as it was difficult to adhere to July 31 deadline set by the Supreme Court for completing the process. Supreme Court was not satisfied with the precautionary measure that the state gave in order to conduct board examinations safely.

Earlier, the AP inter exam for second-year students was scheduled to be held from May 5 but was indefinitely postponed due to the spike in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken while keeping the health and safety of students in mind. The government said that if continue to take the exams, nearly 17 lakh students are at risk to get infected by the coronavirus. Therefore, the decision of postponing the exams was taken.

To check the results, students must visit the official website of BIEAP bie.ap.gov.in. Click the result tab and enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, verification code to log in. The result will appear on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Last year, the result for the exams was declared in June. The pass percentage was 63 per cent for the second year. A total of 4,35,655 students appeared of which 2,76,389 passed.