BIEAP Andhra Pradesh Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: How to check online

Around 10.17 lakh students had appeared for the respective examinations this year. (PTI Photo) Around 10.17 lakh students had appeared for the respective examinations this year. (PTI Photo)

AP Inter 1st, 2nd Year Results 2020: The Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP) will announce the Inter 1st and 2nd year results at 12.30 pm on June 12. However, the results can only be accessed by students online after 4.30 pm. Around 10.17 lakh students had appeared for the respective examinations this year.

AP Inter results LIVE Updates

The candidates can check their results on the official website of the state education board – bieap.gov.in. The results can also be accessed from other websites like results.cgg.gov.in, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, manabadi.co.in.

Students can also check their results and get the latest updates regarding the same by registering themselves here at indianexpress.com. In order to do so, a student needs to fill the box below with the correct details.

How to check results at indianexpress.com:

Step 1: Enter your details here

Step 2: Register with your roll number, full name, mobile number and mail id

Step 3: Once the result is out, the score will be sent to your registered mobile number, mail id

Step 4: Result will be available, take a print out

READ | Top Colleges in India | Best Indian Engineering College | Top 10 management institutes | Top law colleges | Best Medical colleges in India | Top universities in India

A candidate needs to secure at least 35 marks in every subject that he/she appears in order to clear the inter exam. The division earned by the candidates is decided on the marks obtained by him/her in both the years.

Students securing 91-100 marks will be given A1 grade, 81-90 marks A2 grade, 71-80 marks B1 grade, 61-70 marks B2 grade, 51-60 marks C1 grade, 41-50 C2 marks grade and 35-40 marks D grade.

The exams were initially scheduled to end on March 23 and the results were expected to be announced in April. However, due to the steep rise in the coronavirus cases across the country, the education board was forced to postpone the exams. The pending Modern Language paper-II/ Geography paper was conducted on June 3.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd