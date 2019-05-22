APRJC, APRDC CET results 2019: How to download at aprjdc.apcfss.in

APRJC, APRDC CET results 2019: The results for the Andhra Pradesh (AP) Residential Junior College (APRJC) and Residential Degree colleges Common Entrance Test (APRDC CET) have been released. The candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can view score at the official website, aprjdc.apcfss.in. The online application process had started from March 14, 2019 and both APRJC and APRDC entrance examinations were conducted on May 9.

For APRJC CET, the candidates need to possess a class 10 or SSC pass certificate. The Andhra Pradesh Board has already announced the result for the Intermediate and SSC exams. There are 15 per cent seats reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) category candidates, 6 per cent for Scheduled tribe, for other reserved category candidates, seats are also reserved as per the official notification.

APRJC, APRDC CET results 2019: How to download

Candidates who appeared for the APRJC, APRDC CET results 2019 exam, can now download their results from the official website using the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website or click on the direct link given above.

Step 2: On the home page click on the ‘APRJC CET 2019 Result’ or ‘APRDC CET results 2019’ links

Step 3: You will be directed to a new login page

Step4: Enter your login credentials and click on submit button

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take printouts of your result for future reference

For APRDC CET, the candidates need to possess a senior intermediate or class 12 pass certificate. The candidates need to pass the qualifying examination in one attempt and should have secure 50 per cent marks in aggregate.

The counselling rounds for the APRJC CET 2019 are scheduled to start from May 29 to May 31. There are nearly 11,049 seats that are available in the junior colleges. Also, the counselling rounds for the 432 degree colleges seats are scheduled to be held from June 1 to 3, 2019.