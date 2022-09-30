scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

AP TET Result 2022 Declared: Check how to download score card

AP TET Result 2022 Declared: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official AP TET website — aptet.apcfss.in.

AP TET Result 2022, AP TET Result 2022 link, AP TET result, TET examAP TET Result 2022: Candidates are advised to check their score cards to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors. (Representative image. File)

AP TET Result 2022 Declared: The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh today declared the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) result 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official AP TET website — aptet.apcfss.in.

This year, the examination was conducted from August 6 to August 21 in a Computer Based Test (CBT) format and was organised across all 13 districts of the state. The answer key was released on August 31 and the objection window was available between September 1 and September 7. Based on the objections received, the final answer key was released on September 12.

AP TET Result 2022 Declared: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official AP TET website — aptet.apcfss.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the AP TET result link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your candidate ID, date of birth and the given verification code to login.

Step 4: Once you login, you will be able to check your score.

Step 5: Download and save the score card for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check their score cards to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

AP TET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of a candidate for appointment as a teacher for classes 1 to 8. Upon clearing the exam, candidates would be awarded the AP TET Certificate, which has a validity of a lifetime. The aim is to match up to the National Standards and benchmark of quality of teachers in the recruitment process in alignment with the guidelines laid down by the National Council for Teacher Education, NCTE.

