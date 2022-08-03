scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 03, 2022
AP SSC Supplementary 10th result LIVE Updates: Result not out yet

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 LIVE Updates: The class 10 AP Board supplementary result will be declared at bse.ap.gov.in. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: August 3, 2022 10:16:48 am
Manabadi AP SSC supplementary result 2022: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the result for the SSC or class 10th supplementary exams at its official website, bse.ap.gov.in today – August 3. The result will be available at the official website from 10 am onwards. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

The supplementary exams were conducted as a second chance for students who could not clear the AP SSC exam in the first attempt. The result for the regular exam was announced on June 6 where 67.26 per cent students passed in the first Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam. An alternate chance was provided to rest students to clear the exam.

As per reports, maximum students failed in Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies exams. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams.

 

Live Blog

Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022 LIVE Updates: How to check result at bse.ap.gov.in

10:13 (IST)03 Aug 2022
BSEAP SSC Supplimentary result: Official website down
AP Result Official website

AP Board Class 10 supplementary result today. Official website down due to heavy online traffic

09:57 (IST)03 Aug 2022
AP SSC result 2022: Websites to check result

Once released, AP SSC students can check results at the following websites - 

esults.ap.gov.in

bse.ap.gov.in.

09:47 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results: Check annual result statistics

In the AP SSC annual results, 3.17 lakh students passed in first class while 69,597 passed in second class and 26,895 passed in third class. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams. 

09:39 (IST)03 Aug 2022
AP 10th Supplementary Results: When and where to check

The AP board will release the SSC Supplementary exam results today for over 2 lakh candidates. Those who appeared in the exam will be able to download their marks memo at 10 am from the official website - bse.ap.gov.in

09:31 (IST)03 Aug 2022
AP 10th Supplementary Results 2022: Most students flunked in math exam

As per reports, most candidates flunked in Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies exams. The highest pass percentage was of the English medium candidates at 77.55, while it was 43.97 for Telugu medium candidates.

09:22 (IST)03 Aug 2022
Manabadi AP SSC 10th Supplementary Results 2022: How to check online

Step 1: Visit the official website bse.ap.gov.in to access the score.
Step 2: Select ‘AP SSC Results 2022 Check Online Link’ from the drop-down menu.
Step 3: In the appropriate field, enter a student’s roll number.
Step 4: To save it, click the submit button.
Step 5: On the screen, the online AP 10th results 2022 marks memo will show.
Step 6: Take a printout or a screenshot of the page so that you may refer to it later.

09:14 (IST)03 Aug 2022
AP SSC 10th supplementary result: Over 2 lakh candidates failed in one or more subjects

As many as 2,01,627 (32.7%) failed in one or more subjects in the AP SSC exams this year. These students appeared for supply exams in July. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams. Those who flunked were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.

09:11 (IST)03 Aug 2022
AP SSC 10th supplementary result today

The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will release the SSC or Class 10 board advanced supplementary examination results 2022 on August 3 at 10 am. Once released, students can check their scores at the official website — results.ap.gov.in and bse.ap.gov.in.

AP SSC Supplementary result 2022 LIVE Updates: The AP SSC annual exams results were announced on June 6. The pass percentage was 67.26% in the first Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination conducted post COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams. Those who failed were given an opportunity to appear for the supplementary exams.

 

