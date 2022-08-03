AP SSC Supplementary 10th result LIVE Updates: Result not out yet

Manabadi AP SSC Supplementary result 2022: To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

Manabadi AP SSC supplementary result 2022: The Board of School Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will declare the result for the SSC or class 10th supplementary exams at its official website, bse.ap.gov.in today – August 3. The result will be available at the official website from 10 am onwards. To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate.

The supplementary exams were conducted as a second chance for students who could not clear the AP SSC exam in the first attempt. The result for the regular exam was announced on June 6 where 67.26 per cent students passed in the first Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam. An alternate chance was provided to rest students to clear the exam.

As per reports, maximum students failed in Mathematics, General Science and Social Studies exams. A total of 6,15,908 students appeared, of which 4,14,281 passed their AP SSC exams.