Manabadi AP SSC Results 2022: List of websites to check scorecards

Manabadi AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, i.e. June 6, 2022. Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in.

This year, the exam was conducted in offline pen-and-paper format after two years, and nearly six lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year in the state.

The candidates can check the SSC or class 10 scores from the official website — bse.ap.gov.in. Apart from the official website students can check their results from manabadi.co.in and via SMS.

To check the result via SMS candidates should follow the given format — Type APSSC<space>registered number and send it to 56300. BSEAP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the same number. Take a printout for future reference.

The result was supposed to be released at 11 am of June 4, but was postponed to June 6 for unknown reasons.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the Andhra Pradesh board was 100 per cent as the exams were not conducted due to Covid-19 and students were assessed based on alternate evaluation criteria. A similar situation had taken place in 2020 when students were promoted, due to the sudden increase in coronavirus cases around the country.