AP SSC exams to be held as per schedule amid ‘social distancing’ in exam halls

BSEAP SSC exams from March 31 (Source: CBSE/Twitter) BSEAP SSC exams from March 31 (Source: CBSE/Twitter)

While most of the sate boards and both the central boards have postponed their exams and evaluation process amid the outbreak of coronavirus in India, the Andra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has decided to go ahead with the SSC or class 10 examinations as per the schedule. These exams, however, will not be without precautions.

The board in an official notification informed that the students will be made to sit at least one meter away to ensure social distancing. Since coronavirus can spread through community and human transfer, wearing masks, avoiding gathering and physical contact were among the precautionary measures suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). Over 6 lakh students are expected appear for the AP SSC exam.

In video| PM calls for Janta curfew

The exams were to be held on March 23 which were postponed to be begin from March 31. Now, the BSEAP has decided to go ahead with the revised schedule, as per which, the AP SSC exams will be held in single session from 9:30 am to 12:45 am till April 17. Most of the schools and colleges have been shutdown till March 31. Check AP SSC revised date sheet here

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate. Last year, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed.

Here’s a quick coronavirus guide for you to stay updated: Who all should be tested for Covid-19 and when? | How should you quarantine yourself? | How often (and how) should you clean your home? | What is the Janata Curfew announced by PM Modi? | Who are restricted from coming to India, and from when? | How long can the virus live on surfaces or in air around you? | Still more Coronavirus Q&A Explained news here

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd