AP SSC exams postponed, check revised date sheet

AP SSC exam time table 2020: The Andra Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (BSEAP) has released revised exam time table for the secondary school certificate (SSC) or class 10 exams. The exams which were earlier to begin on March 23 will now begin from March 31 and conclude on April 17. The exams will be held in single session from 9:30 am to 12:45 am.

While the official circular does not state any reason for the delay, it is being reported that the exam dates have been shifted due to local body elections in the area. This year the AP SSC exams will be held as per the new exam pattern. The question paper will comprise four sections — objective type, very short answer type questions, short notes and essay type questions.

AP SSC exam time table 2020: Revised date sheet

To pass the exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks in the subject as well as aggregate. Last year, as many as 6,32,898 students registered for the SSC exam of which 94.88 per cent passed.

