Manabadi AP SSC Class 10 Board Result 2022: When and where to check

Manabadi AP board Class 10 results 2022: The Board of Secondary Education Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) will announce the SSC or class 10 results on Monday, i.e. June 6, 2022. Candidates, who appeared in the examination can check the results on the official website of the state education board — bse.ap.gov.in.

The result was supposed to be released at 11 am on June 4, but was postponed to June 6, 2022 (Monday) for unspecified reasons.

This year, the board examinations were conducted between April 27 and May 9, 2022. The examination began from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm.

If students are unable to log in to the website due to the increase in traffic of the official BSEAP website, they can also check it through the SMS facility. Andhra Pradesh Board will directly send the AP SSC results 2022 on the registered mobile number. The SMS should be written in this format- Type APSSC <space>registered number (mentioned in the admit card) and send it to 56300. The AP SSC or class 10 result 2022 will be sent on the registered phone number.

This year, the board exams were successfully held in an offline pen and paper mode. Around 6 lakh candidates appeared for the SSC examination this year in the state. In 2021, a total number of 6,29,981 students appeared in the board examination. The overall passing percentage recorded by the board was 100 per cent.