AP SSC exams 2019: Class 10 timetable released, check updates

AP SSC exams 2019: The class 10 date sheet or exam timetable for Andhra Pradesh board has been released on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh – bseap.org. The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public exams will begin from March 18 and conclude on April 2, 2019.

Advertising

There will be a different set of question papers for each subject. If any student attempts answers to a wrong set of question paper as the one assigned, their candidature will be cancelled, according to the official release. Candidates who appear at the wrong centre than the one allotted will also be disqualified.

AP SSC 2019 class 10 timetable: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – bseap.org

Step 2 – On the homepage find the Quick Links tab on the left side of the site

Advertising

Step 3 – Click on the SSC March 2019 timetable link in the tab

Step 4 – A new window will open. Follow it

Step 5 – Download the datesheet

AP SSC 2019: Check date sheet here –

March 18, 2019 — First language paper – I (group A/ composite course)

March 19, 2018 — First language paper – II (group A/composite course) / OSSC Main language paper – I (Sanskrit, Arabic, Persian)

March 20 — Second language

March 22 – English paper I

March 23 – English paper )

March 25 – Mathematics paper – I

March 26 – Mathematics paper – II

March 27 – General Science paper I

March 28 – General Science paper – II

March 29 – Social Science paper – II

March 30 – Social Studies paper – II

April 1 – OSSC main language paper – II

April 2 – SSC vocational course